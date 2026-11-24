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A regular plenary meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis has begun.

According to Report, the agenda includes 10 items.

Among them are a draft law on the adoption and approval of the amended and restated Agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited on the exploration, development and production sharing of the Absheron offshore block in Azerbaijan"s sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as the draft law "On Conflict of Interest."

The meeting is chaired by Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.