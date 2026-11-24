Turkic states possess significant potential for expanding cooperation in the banking sector, including in the field of digital financial services, the exchange of experience, and the implementation of joint projects, Executive Director of the Banks Association of Türkiye Nurullah Bakir said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States facilitates the exchange of experience, the development of joint projects, and the strengthening of institutional capacity.

"We are confident that this cooperation will contribute to the development of trade, investment, and economic ties between our countries," Bakir noted.

Bakir also emphasized that technological changes are fundamentally transforming the banking sector. In particular, artificial intelligence, open banking, digital identification, and new payment systems open up additional opportunities for providing financial services.

"The success of the banking sector will be measured not only by the potential to use technologies, but also by the ability to manage the risks they may create," Bakir stressed.

Speaking about the state of Türkiye's banking system, he reported that its assets are approaching $1.2 trillion, while the average daily volume of transactions in instant payment systems in 2026 has exceeded $4 billion.

According to his data, the number of active digital banking customers in the country has reached 131 million people. The volume of transfers via mobile and internet banking accounts for 66% of Türkiye's GDP.