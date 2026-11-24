Opponents of the draft of Armenia's new Constitution are those who profited from the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights Zahid Oruj said at a plenary session of parliament.

According to Report, he said revanchist forces in Armenia were preventing the draft from being put to public discussion and a nationwide vote. He recalled that 35 years ago, the overwhelming majority in Armenia had called for the seizure of Azerbaijani territories.

"Today, our country is moving towards reunification with Nakhchivan by land. What Armenian society chooses – peaceful coexistence or territorial claims, which amount to an ideology of self-destruction – will determine its future. However, the outcome of the referendum should depend not on foreign states, but on the will of the citizens," he said.

Oruj also stressed that the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project opens up new prospects for the South Caucasus.