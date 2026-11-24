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The Milli Majlis today approved a draft law ratifying the amended agreement on the Absheron offshore block at a plenary session.

According to Report, the document had previously been discussed at a meeting of the parliament's Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

The draft law provides for the adoption and approval of the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing of the Absheron offshore block in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as authorisation for its implementation.

The agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited has been amended and restated.