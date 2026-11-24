The current volume of financing for youth entrepreneurship entities in Azerbaijan has reached over 700 million euros, while the total potential of this market is estimated at over 1.5 billion euros, Vincenzo Langella, Inclusive Finance Specialist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said during the presentation of the Youth in Business (YiB) program in Baku, Report informs.

"According to our data, to date, youth-led businesses in Azerbaijan have been provided with financing totaling around 700-plus million euros. This is approximately five times less compared to the volumes directed toward supporting non-youth businesses. At the same time, according to our current calculations, the potential lending market capacity in the YiB segment exceeds 1.5 billion euros," Langella stated.

As the expert emphasized, the market potential is more than double the current volume of funds provided by the formal financial sector. The EBRD representative also noted that in Azerbaijan, roughly one-third of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) belong to the youth business segment, whereas their actual share in the loan portfolios of partner financial institutions is on average nearly half that figure.