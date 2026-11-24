Police academies of Azerbaijan and Georgia expand cooperation
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 12:09
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The Academy of Public Safety and Police of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Police Academy of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the Georgian ministry, the document provides for joint educational and professional activities, the exchange of best practices and stronger cooperation in personnel training.
Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın polis akademiyaları arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
Полицейские академии Азербайджана и Грузии расширяют сотрудничество
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