The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to allocate up to 250 million euros ($272.75 million) toward implementing the Youth in Business (YiB) program in the South Caucasus countries through 2032, EBRD Director for Gender and Economic Inclusion Sonia Jordan-Kirwan told Report.

According to her, the financing will be provided through 15 partner banks operating in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. The key focus of the program is on supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) operating outside capital regions and in less economically developed areas.

As Jordan-Kirwan emphasized, the EBRD is implementing a range of initiatives in Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening human capital, attracting women into technical and high-income sectors of the economy, and creating new jobs for youth outside the Absheron Peninsula.

"The bank's strategic approach in this country is based on combining financial assistance for small businesses in the regions with advisory programs and training activities integrated into investment projects," she explained.

At the same time, the EBRD is advancing initiatives to eliminate gender inequality and occupational segregation that limit women's participation in managerial and technical fields. In particular, a project is being implemented jointly with an Azerbaijani bank through which around 50 women entrepreneurs annually gain knowledge in finance, marketing, leadership, and law (over 200 participants have completed the training since 2022). In the corporate segment, the bank is introducing equal opportunity action plans - an example being Avrora (a fast-moving consumer goods [FMCG] distributor and food manufacturer), which became the EBRD's first inclusive transaction in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the bank links large-scale infrastructure investments with training qualified specialists in the regions. For instance, as part of the 91 million euro ($99.28 million) project to modernize water supply and wastewater systems in Shaki, the EBRD is initiating a technical assistance program for the State Water Resources Agency. This initiative provides training and internships for at least 60 water sector employees, with women accounting for no less than 30% of participants.

Furthermore, together with the State Agency on Vocational Education, the bank is establishing a certified training program in logistics (under the West and East Forward initiative) aimed at attracting young women to the industry. An 18-month project launched in February of this year is also underway to train young specialists for the energy sector.