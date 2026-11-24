11 killed in collision between bus and truck in UAE
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- 24 November, 2026
- 12:25
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Eleven people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to Report, citing Reuters, the UAE Ministry of Interior said on social media that ambulance and civil defence teams have been deployed to the scene for rescue operations.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
BƏƏ-də avtobus və yük maşınının toqquşması nəticəsində 11 nəfər ölüb
В ОАЭ в результате столкновения автобуса и грузовика погибли 11 человек
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