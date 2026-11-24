Today, as part of Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili's official visit to Azerbaijan, strategic cooperation between the two countries, the regional situation, and prospects for the Middle Corridor will be discussed, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Giorgi Zakarashvili said, Report informs.

According to him, the visit provides a good opportunity to review the work and results achieved by the two countries in the field of foreign policy over the past year, as well as to outline plans for further cooperation.

The ambassador noted that the visit's agenda includes meetings between Bochorishvili and a number of officials, as well as talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions will focus on the situation in the region, challenges in international politics, coordination of foreign policy steps, and the operation of transport corridors.

Zakarashvili also added that work is actively underway to expand the Port of Baku to receive cargo from Central Asia. In his view, increasing the throughput capacity of the ports of Azerbaijan and Georgia will create additional opportunities for the onward transportation of cargo arriving in Baku through Georgian ports.