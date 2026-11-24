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The Vessel Traffic Control Center has issued a warning to ships about windy weather conditions, the State Maritime and Port Agency told Report.

According to the warning, windy conditions in the Caspian Sea, which began today, are expected to continue through November 25.

Northwesterly and northerly winds are expected throughout the day on November 25.

Wind speeds in the Caspian Sea will reach 18–23 m/s, occasionally strengthening to 25–28 m/s and up to 30 m/s in open waters.

Wave heights are expected to reach 2.5–3.5 meters and could increase to 4–6 meters if conditions worsen.