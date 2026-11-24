Milojko Spajic: Azerbaijani investments have a positive impact on Montenegro's economy
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 12:59
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Azerbaijan had made significant investments in Montenegro, adding that this had a positive impact on the country's economy, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
During the meeting, the parties also pointed out the opportunities for the future expansion of investment projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Montenegro.
Touching upon mutual tourist flows, Milojko Spajić said that numerous Azerbaijani tourists in Montenegro and Montenegrin tourists in Azerbaijan feel very comfortable visiting each other's countries.
Miloyko Spayiç: Azərbaycanın sərmayələri Monteneqro iqtisadiyyatına müsbət təsir göstərib
Милойко Спаич: Азербайджанские инвестиции в Монтенегро положительно влияют на экономику страны
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