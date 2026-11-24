The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is focusing its attention on supporting the broader private sector, including small businesses and youth entrepreneurship, viewing them as a decisive factor in the diversification and sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy, EBRD Director for the Caucasus Tomas Kairys told Report.

"Azerbaijan is an extremely important country of operations for the EBRD. Our investment portfolio exceeds 3.8 billion euros, with more than 200 projects implemented. We conduct large-scale operations here and, at this stage, are focused on the private sector. We cooperate with large corporations, while simultaneously beginning to engage with the broader private sector: small enterprises, youth, and women in business. We are convinced that economic diversification and sustainable development form the foundation of a truly well-functioning economy," Kairys stated.

Touching upon the launch of the Youth in Business (YiB) program, he emphasized that its value lies in consolidating the efforts of young entrepreneurs, the banking industry, government agencies, and the European Union to facilitate the launch and growth of small businesses.

To this end, the bank has developed a special package of incentives aimed at both financial institutions and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said.

As the EBRD representative noted, the program is geared not only toward expanding access to financial resources, but also toward removing non-financial barriers through advisory support and training.

"In implementing the Youth in Business program, we strive not merely to allocate funds for subsequent lending. It is also about providing practical guidance on business management and supporting them at all stages of establishing their own ventures. In the long term, when these entrepreneurs succeed, they will form the backbone of the economy," Kairys noted.

He added that the implementation of this initiative ensures mutual benefit for all market participants: aspiring businesspeople adopt best practices, while partner banks in Azerbaijan expand their client base.

"From my perspective, this is a win-win situation for the economy, for us, and for Azerbaijan," the EBRD Director for the Caucasus emphasized.