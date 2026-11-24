The merger of two banks or the acquisition of one bank by another does not necessarily entail an increase in loan interest rates, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Fuad Isayev told Report.

According to him, loan interest rates are determined by a combination of factors, such as the volume of financing, the borrower's credit risk or the risk level of the project being financed, as well as the operational efficiency of the banks themselves.

"It is expected that such consolidation will not weaken competition in the sector, but on the contrary, will have a positive impact on improving the efficiency of banking operations, reducing their operating costs, further simplifying borrowers' access to financial resources, and strengthening the financial capacity of the merged entity. In the long run, this will create conditions for forming even more competitive lending rates," he noted.