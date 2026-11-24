President of Montenegro to visit Azerbaijan next year
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 12:51
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President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović would pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year, Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev noted the longstanding friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, highlighting the high-level relations established between the two countries.
The head of state emphasized that all of these developments demonstrate positive dynamics in the advancement of ties across political, economic, investment, and many other domains, alongside the achievement of favorable results.
Monteneqro Prezidenti gələn il Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
Президент Монтенегро посетит Азербайджан в 2027 году
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