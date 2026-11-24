Three hundred posters have been placed in the Paris Metro inviting people to move permanently to New Caledonia, while Kanak independence supporters are demanding an immediate halt to the campaign, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) told Report.

The campaign was launched by Sonia Backès, head of New Caledonia's Southern Province.

According to BIG, the province is governed by pro-French forces backed by the French authorities. French citizens were addressed with the slogans "Change your life without changing countries" and "Little France in the Pacific."

Backès attributed the initiative to the economic crisis in New Caledonia and the financial difficulties of its pension system. First and foremost, the provincial authorities aim to attract high-income retirees from France, followed by specialists in various professions and entrepreneurs.

According to BIG, the campaign is supported by Paris. The group described Backès as one of the key figures in Emmanuel Macron's neocolonial policy in New Caledonia.

Representatives of the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) note that the campaign is in fact a continuation of France's settlement policy. According to them, the mass relocation of residents from France to New Caledonia, which began in the 19th century and took on a particularly large scale in the 1970s, resulted in the Kanaks becoming a minority in their own historical homeland.

The front recalled that in 1972, then-French Prime Minister Pierre Messmer encouraged the mass resettlement of French citizens to New Caledonia in an effort to weaken the indigenous people's struggle for independence.

Independence supporters believe that the French authorities and their local allies are attempting to continue this policy in a new form. The FLNKS warned that a new influx of settlers could further reduce the share of Kanaks in New Caledonia's population and exacerbate the housing shortage that local residents are already facing.

The campaign has also drawn criticism within France itself. National Assembly Deputy Bastien Lachaud called it an attempt at colonization through settlement.

According to analysts cited by BIG, while disputes continue over the future political status of New Caledonia, the French authorities are using economic arguments to justify an initiative that jeopardizes the Kanak people's right to self-determination.