The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in cooperation with the financial sector, is developing methodological guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) governance, CBA Data Science Department Head Ramin Darvishov said at the 10th International Banking Forum.

According to Report, he said that although around 80% of financial sector participants use AI, only about 2% of these solutions are fully autonomous systems. This gap shows that AI is primarily used as a decision-support tool in the financial sector.

Darvishov noted that the global pace of AI development is increasing by approximately 50% annually, requiring government institutions and entire countries to adapt accordingly.

The main applications of AI in the financial sector include credit risk analysis, fraud and anomaly detection, document processing, and decision-making support.

According to Darvishov, the timeliness of a decision is just as important as its accuracy. Therefore, accelerating decision-making through AI adoption is one of the key goals of the financial sector. However, speed must not come at the expense of the quality and accuracy of decisions.

He added that the Central Bank, together with the financial sector, is developing methodological guidelines for AI governance. The document will initially be advisory in nature but could eventually serve as a basis for developing regulatory requirements.