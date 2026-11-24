Stay up to date with the top news!

A total of 161.143 million barrels of oil was transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January-October 2026.

According to Turkish company BOTAŞ, cited by Report, the volume was down 11.645 million barrels, or 6.7%, compared with the same period in 2025.

In October, 17.172 million barrels of oil were transported through the pipeline, up 571,000 barrels, or 3.4%, year over year.

In 2025, a total of 206.434 million barrels of oil was transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.