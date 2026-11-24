Over 160 million barrels of oil transported through Türkiye via BTC pipeline
Energy
- 24 November, 2026
- 13:15
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A total of 161.143 million barrels of oil was transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January-October 2026.
According to Turkish company BOTAŞ, cited by Report, the volume was down 11.645 million barrels, or 6.7%, compared with the same period in 2025.
In October, 17.172 million barrels of oil were transported through the pipeline, up 571,000 barrels, or 3.4%, year over year.
In 2025, a total of 206.434 million barrels of oil was transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
Türkiyə ərazisi ilə 10 ayda 161 milyon bareldən çox BTC nefti nəql olunub
По БТД через Турцию транспортирован 161 млн баррелей нефти
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