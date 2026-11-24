Kobakhidze: 10-year probationary period devalues EU membership
Region
- 24 November, 2026
- 13:29
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has criticized the initiative to introduce a 10-year probationary period for new members of the EU, Report informs.
Commenting on the proposal by EU ambassadors, Kobakhidze said such a measure significantly diminishes the value and meaning of membership in the European Union.
"A 10-year probationary period means the complete devaluation of EU membership. This shows that the European bureaucracy is not acting in accordance with the objective interests of the European Union. There is no other explanation for such a devaluation of membership," the prime minister noted.
Kobaxidze: 10 illik sınaq müddəti Aİ-yə üzvlüyün dəyərini aşağı salır
Кобахидзе: 10-летний испытательный срок обесценивает членство в ЕС
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