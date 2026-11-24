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The absence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's new draft constitution should be viewed as a positive step toward strengthening long-term peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus, Vakhtang Shakarishvili, executive secretary of the United Neutral Georgia party and an expert, told Report's Georgian bureau.

The expert stressed that Georgia welcomes further steps aimed at ensuring lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We believe that peace, stability and economic prosperity in the South Caucasus serve the interests of all three countries and our peoples," he said.

According to Shakarishvili, stronger cooperation and good-neighborly relations among regional countries, along with the creation of a stable and predictable environment, could open up opportunities for greater South Caucasus involvement in international economic projects.