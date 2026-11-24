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The Azerbaijan-based joint venture EnerMech OGP, established by EnerMech and Oil Gas ProServ, has signed a five-year contract with bp to provide offshore crane operations and maintenance services across nine platforms in the Caspian region.

According to Report, citing EnerMech OGP, the contract covers offshore facilities at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will provide integrated crane operations, maintenance, inspection and engineering support for lifting equipment. The project will be delivered by EnerMech OGP's established in-country team, supported by EnerMech's global Lifting Solutions business line.

Eldar Mamedzadeh, shareholder of EnerMech OGP, said the agreement marked an important milestone in the development of the joint venture. He noted that the contract would provide a platform to expand its service portfolio, develop new capabilities and strengthen nationalization agenda in Azerbaijan's offshore energy market.

Mark Dalgarno, Vice President of Lifting Solutions and General Director for the Caspian region at EnerMech, said that over the next five years, the company would focus on supporting safe and reliable lifting operations while identifying further opportunities to improve efficiency across bp's offshore installations.