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Another invention by Professor Novruz Hajiyev, a faculty member of the Department of General Surgery at Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), and his colleagues has been granted a patent.

According to Report, the Eurasian Patent Organization has issued a patent for their invention titled "A Method for Predicting Early Recurrence of Peptic Ulcer-Related Gastroduodenal Bleeding."

The new method makes it possible to predict the likelihood of recurrent bleeding at an early stage after an initial episode of gastroduodenal bleeding has been controlled. This enables doctors to select the appropriate treatment strategy in a timely manner, perform preventive surgery when necessary, improve treatment outcomes and reduce mortality.

The authors have received six patents from the Eurasian Patent Organization over the past two years.

During the same period, they also published five research papers in international scientific journals indexed in Scopus: one Q1-ranked article, three Q3-ranked articles and one Q4-ranked article.

Professor Novruz Hajiyev has authored around 500 scientific papers, eight inventions and patents, three technical innovations, one monograph and two textbooks.