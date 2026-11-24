An Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum will be held in Baku on November 26 as part of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys' visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Budrys will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the academic community in Baku. He will also attend a business forum bringing together entrepreneurs from both countries.

"During bilateral meetings, the sides will discuss prospects for developing relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, expanding economic cooperation, Lithuania's efforts, as the future holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, to strengthen EU-Azerbaijan dialogue, regional security issues, the situation surrounding Ukraine, and the geopolitical environment," the ministry said.

During his visit, Lithuania's top diplomat will also pay tribute to the victims of the tragic events of January 20, 1990, known as Black January, by laying flowers at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.