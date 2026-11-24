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Azerbaijan's rich gastronomic potential and centuries-old culinary heritage were presented at the awards ceremony of La Liste, one of the prestigious gastronomic platforms for selecting the world's best restaurants, on November 23 in Paris, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation from the Agency and the National Culinary Center, as well as local professional gastronomic specialists.

As part of the event, Azerbaijan's rich national cuisine, gastronomic heritage, local products, and wines were showcased. With the participation of our specialists, national dishes were presented to foreign guests through a combination of traditional and modern gastronomic approaches.

During the presentation, special attention was paid to preserving Azerbaijan's food diversity and promoting traditional products and national gastronomic values at the international level.