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Ukraine and Germany will establish joint production of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed an implementation agreement for the project in Berlin, Report informs, citing Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Under the agreement, a Ukrainian company and a German company will establish a joint venture in Germany. The facility is expected to produce several thousand Ukrainian drones for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance in 2027.

Germany will finance production, the establishment of manufacturing facilities and further support for the project. The agreement also allows for deliveries to Ukraine's Defense Forces to increase in the future.

Ukraine currently has 11 joint defense production projects with partner countries. The latest agreement will bring the total to 12, including six with Germany.