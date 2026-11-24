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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with his Montenegrin counterpart Milojko Spajić in Baku on November 24.

The Cabinet of Ministers told Report that the two leaders welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and noted the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

They stressed the importance of making fuller use of the potential for trade and economic cooperation and praised the positive results achieved in mutual investment.

Highlighting the importance of humanitarian cooperation, the prime ministers expressed mutual interest in expanding exchanges in tourism, culture and education.

The meeting also covered prospects for developing Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations across various sectors and other issues of mutual interest.