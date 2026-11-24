A high-level conference on Italy–Azerbaijan strategic relations has been held in the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, Report informs referring to the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center).

The event, jointly organized by the AIR Center and the Fondazione Machiavelli think tank, was attended by members of the parliaments of Italy and Azerbaijan, diplomats, and representatives of academic circles, business, and the energy sector.

Speakers at the opening of the conference included Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Simone Billi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy Vugar Hajiyev, President of the Fondazione Machiavelli Daniele Scalea, and Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center Farid Shafiyev.