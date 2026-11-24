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Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC) has taken part in the Azerbaijan–Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

The business program included a plenary session, thematic sessions and meetings between representatives of the business community.

The forum also addressed prospects for further cooperation between the two countries in metallurgy, energy and infrastructure.

Sultan Asgarov, deputy general director of BSC, spoke at a panel session on advanced manufacturing technologies and industrial digital transformation, highlighting the company's use of automation, artificial intelligence and digital solutions to improve production efficiency and develop higher value-added products.

During the event, BSC entered into a letter of intent with Italian companies Dismas Trading S.r.l. and Edgar H. Greenham & Co. S.r.l. The document was signed by Director General Kamal Ibrahimov on behalf of BSC and by Manuela Traldi, President of the Italy–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), on behalf of the Italian partners.

The agreement provides for cooperation in promoting BSC's seamless steel pipes and expanding their sales in the Italian market. The Italian partners will support the introduction of the products to local distributors and end users.

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus. The company manufactures steel products for construction, infrastructure projects and industry. BSC's seamless steel pipes are produced at its Azerboru production site in Sumgait.