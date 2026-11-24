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Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will see partly cloudy weather on November 25, with occasional rain expected in some areas from daytime.

The National Hydrometeorological Service said conditions would otherwise remain mainly dry, Report informs.

Brief spells of heavy rain are possible in parts of the peninsula. Strong northwesterly winds will ease in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 10–12°C at night to 12–14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 765 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 50–60% at night and 70–80% during the day.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected, beginning in northern and western districts, with snow forecast in mountainous areas. Brief spells of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are possible in some locations. Fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Moderate westerly winds will strengthen occasionally in some areas.

Temperatures will range from 5–9°C at night to 12–15°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 0–3°C at night and 3–5°C during the day.