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Occasional rain is expected in parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from daytime on November 25.

The National Hydrometeorological Service announced the forecast, Report informs.

Brief spells of heavy rain are possible in some parts of the peninsula.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas on November 25, with snow forecast in the mountains. Brief spells of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are possible in some locations.

Rainfall may cause river levels to rise, with brief flash floods possible in some mountain rivers.

Temperatures across the country will fall by 3–5°C compared with previous days as unsettled weather sets in.