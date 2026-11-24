The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican Apostolic Archive have signed a new agreement on studying and applying digital preservation methods, Report informs.

The document was signed on behalf of the Foundation by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, who is on a visit to the Vatican. On behalf of the archive, the agreement was signed by its Prefect, Rocco Ronzani.

The document continues the cooperation initiated by the memorandum of understanding between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican Apostolic Library and Archive, signed on September 10, 2025.