China has made a donation to Azerbaijan to support humanitarian demining efforts.

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told Report that a ceremony marking the presentation of China's latest contribution was held in the city of Aghdam.

Prior to the ceremony, H.E. Lu Mei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited Aghdam district, where she observed humanitarian demining operations conducted by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) in the area of Namirli village and familiarized herself with the technical and logistical capabilities of ANAMA's Aghdam mobile base.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA, provided the Ambassador with detailed information on the scale of landmine contamination in Azerbaijan, ongoing clearance operations, modern technologies employed in mine action, and the current state of humanitarian demining activities. The Ambassador's questions regarding mine action were also addressed, and she expressed keen interest in the measures being implemented and the results achieved in this field.

Ambassador Lu Mei stated that China has long been committed to promoting international assistance and cooperation in humanitarian demining. She recalled that, in April 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Mine Action was signed between China and Azerbaijan in the presence of the heads of state of both countries. The Memorandum established the main areas of cooperation between the two countries in mine action. The Ambassador also reaffirmed China's interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in this field.

The visit was followed by a ceremony for the presentation of a document concerning China's financial contribution to humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Lu Mei and Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA.

Highlighting the scale of the landmine problem facing Azerbaijan, Vugar Suleymanov emphasized the particular importance of international partners' support in addressing this challenge and noted that China's initiative serves as a demonstration of humanitarian solidarity. He expressed his gratitude to the Chinese side for its contribution to humanitarian demining efforts and its continued support for Azerbaijan.

In the first phase, China donated two X-ray devices. The equipment is used during demining operations inside residential buildings.