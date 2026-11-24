Talks between Azerbaijani and Georgian Foreign Ministers get underway in Baku
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2026
- 17:09
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili are holding talks in Baku.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the talks began in a one-on-one format.
Maka Botchorishvili arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit today.
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