Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov has met with Zaza Vashakmadze, chairman of Georgia's State Agency for Religious Issues, the State Committee told Report.

The sides exchanged views on how the friendly and good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia contribute to the development of cooperation in religious affairs, as well as on prospects for expanding ties between the relevant government agencies of the two countries.

The meeting highlighted the need to further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in religious affairs. The sides also discussed prospects for stepping up mutual visits and making effective use of existing opportunities.