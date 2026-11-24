Azerbaijan's Press Council has called on media outlets and journalists to respect people's right to privacy, Report informs.

The council's statement notes that in recent days, some editorial offices and journalists have deviated from the principles of professional ethics when covering socially significant events.

According to the council's assessment, the publication of unverified reports without references to official sources, as well as hasty and superficial coverage of events, casts doubt on the professionalism of journalists and their responsible attitude toward their work. Such practices undermine public trust in information and damage the reputation of journalism.

"The media's desire to promptly inform the public is commendable; however, speed should not be achieved at the expense of factual accuracy, verification of information, objective coverage of the essence of events, and adherence to professional ethics," reads the statement.

Violations of privacy caused particular concern for the council. The statement emphasizes that publishing details about the lives of private individuals, as well as their photos and videos, without regard for their rights and interests is incompatible with professional ethics. The council named respect for private life and human dignity, as well as the protection of personal data, as fundamental ethical requirements for journalists.