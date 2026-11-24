The European Union has deemed the final compromise of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) insufficiently ambitious and refused to support it due to the lack of clear commitments to transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives, Report informs.

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen noted that the EU could not endorse a final document that omitted any mention of phasing out fossil fuels and thus failed to match the scale of climate challenges.

"Consensus must not be reduced to the lowest common denominator," she emphasized.

According to her, the European Union actively participated in the negotiation process until the very last moment and pushed for more ambitious wording; however, once it became clear that significant changes to the text were impossible, it decided not to endorse the document.

Itkonen also refuted claims that the EU's position on climate finance caused the negotiations to fail, pointing out that the European Union engaged in constructive dialogue on the issue.

At the same time, the EU's stance on climate finance drew criticism from several developing countries and climate organizations, which pointed to the insufficient willingness of developed nations to take on additional financial commitments in support of countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

In particular, representatives of developing countries sought to specify the commitment to triple adaptation finance by 2035, including defining a baseline funding level and a schedule for scaling up funds. Some negotiators also expressed dissatisfaction that the EU had ruled out the possibility of taking on new financial commitments in advance.

Representatives of small island states reiterated that developed countries bear a special responsibility for financing climate action, as they have historically made the largest "contribution" to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite disagreements over the key final political document, agreements were reached at COP31 across several areas of the climate agenda. Specifically, the parties agreed to establish a working group to develop indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation to climate change, as well as to continue work on the Just Transition mechanism. In addition, a declaration on the transparency of climate reporting under the Paris Agreement was adopted.

Other outcomes of the conference include backing for an international pledge to increase the share of electricity in final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, as well as initiatives to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases.

A joint statement by the EU and its member states on COP31 emphasizes that the final draft did not meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement and failed to reflect the urgency of the measures needed to keep global warming as close as possible to the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit.

At the same time, the European Union does not intend to abandon the multilateral climate process. Itkonen reaffirmed Brussels' readiness to continue working with the incoming COP32 presidency in Ethiopia, while acknowledging the need to reform the UN negotiating mechanism, which she said has remained virtually unchanged for many years.

"We firmly support the multilateral format. We do not have many platforms in the world where nearly 200 countries gather to discuss a common problem," she said.

The EU also recalled that in 2025 it became the world's largest provider of public climate finance, allocating 32.3 billion euros in public funds and mobilizing an additional 9.3 billion euros in private financing.