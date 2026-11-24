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Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov has won gold at the European U23 Championships in Poreč, Croatia.

Competing in the 50 kg category, the national team's leading boxer defeated Türkiye's Tevfik Akkas in the final, Report informs.

Nazarov secured a unanimous 5–0 victory (29–28, 29–27, 30–25, 30–27, 29–26) to claim the European title and make history for Azerbaijani boxing.

Already the national team's only two-time European youth champion, the 19-year-old has now won a continental title for the third consecutive year. He previously topped the podium in Poreč in 2024 and Ostrava in 2025.

His victory brought Azerbaijan's medal tally at the tournament to three. Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) earlier claimed bronze medals.

Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg) is also due to contest his final today at the championships, which have brought together 276 boxers from 39 countries.