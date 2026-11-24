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Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honor and Martyrs' Alley in Baku.

According to Report, at the Alley of Honor, the Georgian foreign minister paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave.

Botchorishvili then visited Martyrs' Alley, where she honored the memory of those who lost their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom and independence and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.