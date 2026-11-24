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Georgia is a close neighbor, friend and strategic partner for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press briefing with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, according to Report.

"Our countries have a very long history of relations. The ties between our peoples are strong and firm. Our neighborly and brotherly relations have always been based on mutual respect and esteem, and they continue to develop today," he said.

The minister noted that the meeting covered bilateral relations, the current situation in the South Caucasus and international issues.

"Azerbaijan-Georgia relations have a very extensive agenda. Naturally, political dialogue is at a very high level, and we are seeing significant momentum in this area. The high-level mutual visits in recent years are clear evidence of this," Bayramov said.

He also highlighted the growing intensity of interparliamentary ties between the two countries.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia cooperate across various sectors.

"There are 145 documents and agreements currently in force between the two countries. Work is underway on 18 additional documents, which we expect to be finalized and enter into force in the near future," he said.