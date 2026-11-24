Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $900 million in January-September 2026, surpassing the figure for the whole of last year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, according to Report.

"Today, we discussed trade and economic ties between our countries. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growth in trade turnover. It reached $900 million in the first nine months of this year, exceeding the figure for the whole of last year. This means our trade turnover will surpass $1 billion by the end of the year. At the same time, the potential of our trade and economic ties is significantly greater than the results achieved so far, and we continue to work in this direction," he said.

The minister said Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia's economy totaled $4 billion, of which $2.1 billion was invested by SOCAR.

Meanwhile, Georgian investments in Azerbaijan reached $460 million.