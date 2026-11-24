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Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with a Georgian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, who is visiting Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis press and public relations department told Report.

Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries and create new opportunities for cooperation.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are close, friendly and strategic partners, and that the countries will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in education, youth projects, interparliamentary relations and within international organizations.