Projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are important to the European Union and bring significant benefits to it, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, according to Report.

"Relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and the projects we are implementing already have strategic importance for Europe and European Union (EU) member states. Their significance is growing. My colleague touched on several important issues related to ensuring Europe's security. Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan and the projects we have been implementing for many years are already contributing to Europe's security. Our countries have built this cooperation themselves. Today, the focus is on energy security, diversifying energy supply sources and developing transport links. All these are vital issues on the European agenda," she noted.

According to her, these projects are the result of decades of close cooperation, friendship and partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"We must make use of these opportunities for the benefit of Europe and its security. All we need to do is look at the map to understand the opportunities before us. We already have experience in this area. Georgia also has its own agenda in relations with the European Union. As we all know, Georgia is interested in joining the EU. To achieve this, dialogue and stronger cooperation with the European side are essential first and foremost," she said.

Botchorishvili added that Tbilisi and Baku are ready to continue cooperation and partnership with the EU and contribute to peace and stability in various regions.