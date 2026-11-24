Azerbaijan is interested in the earliest possible implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, according to Report.

"An agreement on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project was reached at last year's historic summit in Washington. It involves a 42-kilometer transport and communications corridor running through Armenian territory. Over the past year or so, the United States and Armenia have held talks and discussed preparations for the project, the establishment of a company, the distribution of stakes in it and a number of other issues. The Azerbaijani side has been regularly informed about the progress of this work. The reason is simple: both the entry point to and the exit point from this corridor are located on the border with Azerbaijan. Therefore, it is important for us to stay informed so that the project can be implemented and we can coordinate our work accordingly," Bayramov said.

According to him, Baku welcomes the project and wants it to be implemented as soon as possible.

"The project is important for Azerbaijan for several reasons. First, it will create additional opportunities for uninterrupted transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Second, in the broader regional context, it will represent a new route for the Middle Corridor and the East-West International Transport Corridor, opening up additional opportunities for Azerbaijan, Armenia and other countries in the region," he noted.

Bayramov added that the project would bring additional benefits to the entire South Caucasus.

"(...) We believe this is an example of how new realities in our region are being translated into practice," the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.