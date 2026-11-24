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The Baku–Supsa pipeline could resume operations as volumes increase in the future, subject to negotiations and relevant agreements, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He was speaking at a joint press briefing with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Baku, Report informs.

Bayramov said projects drawing on resources from Azerbaijan or its sector of the Caspian Sea were important to both countries.

"They are also important for energy supplies across a much wider geographical area. In this regard, the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline is of great significance. It provides reliable access to crude oil," he said.

Bayramov added that the Southern Gas Corridor should also be highlighted in this context.