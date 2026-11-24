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The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is urging existing partner banks and new financial institutions in Azerbaijan to join its Youth in Business (YinB) program.

EBRD Director for the Caucasus Tomas Kairys made the appeal at the program's presentation in Baku, Report informs.

"We are calling on both our longstanding partner banks and new financial institutions to participate in this program, helping channel funding to young entrepreneurs with the ideas and ambition to launch and scale businesses in Azerbaijan, regionally and globally," Kairys said.

Implemented by the EBRD with European Union support, the initiative targets micro, small and medium-sized enterprises owned or managed by entrepreneurs under 35. Kairys explained that it combines access to financing through local financial institutions with tailored advisory services and business development support.

The EBRD contributes funding, expertise and experience gained in other markets.

"We place great importance on the strong partnerships we are building in Azerbaijan and aim to work closely with the financial sector, the business community and our international partners. Our work in the country is increasingly focused on making the private sector more competitive, diversified and resilient," Kairys said.

He also highlighted the central role of local banks, with their deep understanding of the Azerbaijani market, and government institutions responsible for creating a favorable business environment.