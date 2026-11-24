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The US is considering raising tariffs on China, the EU, and other countries over their support for domestic industrial production, which harms American businesses, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to release the findings of a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union, and 14 other countries as early as this week.

According to the Washington administration, support for domestic industrial production in these countries harms American companies.

At the same time, sources warned that the timeline for publishing the investigation's results could change.