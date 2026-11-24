US preparing to increase tariffs on China, 14 other countries
Other countries
- 24 November, 2026
- 20:50
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The US is considering raising tariffs on China, the EU, and other countries over their support for domestic industrial production, which harms American businesses, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to release the findings of a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union, and 14 other countries as early as this week.
According to the Washington administration, support for domestic industrial production in these countries harms American companies.
At the same time, sources warned that the timeline for publishing the investigation's results could change.
Latest News
20:50
US preparing to increase tariffs on China, 14 other countriesOther countries
20:29
Saudi Arabia says Houthi attack on Riyadh tower injures 11Other countries
20:17
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Muğla provinceIncident
20:03
Bayramov welcomes Georgian foreign minister for partnership talksForeign policy
19:49
EBRD urges Azerbaijani banks to join Youth in Business programFinance
19:27
Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan interested in soonest launch of TRIPPForeign policy
19:25
Georgian FM: Border talks with Azerbaijan respect both sides' interestsForeign policy
19:20
Botchorishvili: Projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia benefit EURegion
19:17
Bayramov: Baku–Supsa pipeline could resume operations as volumes growForeign policy