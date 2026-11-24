Saudi Arabia says Houthi attack on Riyadh tower injures 11
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- 24 November, 2026
- 20:29
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Eleven people were injured in an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, on a tower in Riyadh's financial center, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said.
In a post on X, the service described the incident as a terrorist attack by Houthi forces, Report informs.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis had earlier said a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district had been targeted in a terrorist attack.
Husilərin Ər-Riyadda maliyyə mərkəzinə hücumu nəticəsində 11 nəfər yaralanıb
В Эр-Рияде в результате атаки на башню финансового центра пострадали 11 человек
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