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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili have discussed their countries' strategic partnership and prospects for expanding cooperation.

In a post on X, Bayramov said the talks covered political, economic, trade, energy, transport, logistics and green energy cooperation, Report informs.

He highlighted the importance of the historical friendship, good-neighborly relations and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the contribution of sustained high-level dialogue and institutional cooperation to strengthening their strategic partnership.

The ministers also exchanged views on developments in the South Caucasus, efforts to promote regional peace and stability, and opportunities to expand regional economic cooperation and transit connectivity.

Bayramov said both sides reaffirmed their determination to strengthen the strategic partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.