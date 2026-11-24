Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Muğla province
Incident
- 24 November, 2026
- 20:17
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the Milas district of Türkiye's Muğla province.
Report informs, citing Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The earthquake was recorded at 18:39 local time at a depth of 7.28 kilometers.
Türkiyənin Muğla vilayətində 4,6 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
В турецкой провинции Мугла произошло землетрясение
Latest News
20:50
US preparing to increase tariffs on China, 14 other countriesOther countries
20:29
Saudi Arabia says Houthi attack on Riyadh tower injures 11Other countries
20:17
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Muğla provinceIncident
20:03
Bayramov welcomes Georgian foreign minister for partnership talksForeign policy
19:49
EBRD urges Azerbaijani banks to join Youth in Business programFinance
19:27
Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan interested in soonest launch of TRIPPForeign policy
19:25
Georgian FM: Border talks with Azerbaijan respect both sides' interestsForeign policy
19:20
Botchorishvili: Projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia benefit EURegion
19:17
Bayramov: Baku–Supsa pipeline could resume operations as volumes growForeign policy