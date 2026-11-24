Azerbaijan has the potential to become a regional center for Islamic finance within the next five years, Anar Yusifzada, a member of the Council on Alternative Banking under the Azerbaijan Banks Association, said at the 10th International Banking Forum, Report informs.

According to his forecast, if the relevant legislation is adopted in 2027, banks operating on the principles of Islamic finance will begin operating in the country over the subsequent three years, with a gradual expansion of their activities: "I believe that within a five-year horizon, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to become a center for Islamic finance. Initially, I assessed this at the level of the Caucasus region, but in fact, our country has a real chance of becoming a regional financial hub."

Yusifzade named three main obstacles to the development of this sector: the absence of a comprehensive legislative framework, a shortage of qualified personnel, and insufficient public awareness.

According to him, UNEC and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology are already developing educational programs to train specialists.

In addition, a conducted survey showed that 73% of respondents express interest in Islamic finance; however, many mistakenly associate it exclusively with charity.

Yusifzada emphasized the need for broad public awareness campaigns to explain the principles of this financial model.