Five military personnel killed in Turkish helicopter crash
Region
- 24 November, 2026
- 22:54
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Five military personnel have been killed after a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in Eskişehir, Türkiye.
Report informs, citing local media.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Authorities are working to establish the identities of those killed.
A Turkish Air Force helicopter has crashed during a training flight in Eskişehir, Türkiye.
The AS-532 helicopter's wreckage has been located, and search and rescue operations are continuing in the area, Report informs, citing TRT Haber.
No further information is available on the cause of the crash or possible casualties.
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